BRIEF-Octodec Investments says to raise equity of about 300 mln rand

July 14 (Reuters) - Octodec Investments Ltd :

* Equity raising of approximately 300 million rand($24.11 million)through issue of new shares that will be completed as part of a vendor consideration placing

* Equity raise will be implemented through an accelerated book build process

* Book build is now open and company reserves right to close it at anytime

* Java capital is acting as sole bookrunner