BRIEF-Octodec Investments says to raise equity of about 300 mln rand
#Financials
July 14, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Octodec Investments says to raise equity of about 300 mln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Octodec Investments Ltd :

* Equity raising of approximately 300 million rand($24.11 million)through issue of new shares that will be completed as part of a vendor consideration placing

* Equity raise will be implemented through an accelerated book build process

* Book build is now open and company reserves right to close it at anytime

* Java capital is acting as sole bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 12.4436 rand) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
