BRIEF-Miba says majority shareholder MBAG targets squeeze out
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
July 14, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Miba says majority shareholder MBAG targets squeeze out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Miba AG :

* Was informed by its majority shareholder, Mitterbauer Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft about a takeover offer addressed to free-float shareholders

* Miba was informed that MBAG targets a squeeze-out and a delisting of Miba preferred shares from Vienna Stock Exchange presumably in Q4 2015

* Offer relates to 121,233 preferred shares of issue B which corresponds to 9.33 pct in entire share capital of target company

* Offer price will amount to 550 euros ($604.89) per preferred share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9093 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
