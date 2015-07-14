FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Wilex H1 sales EUR 2.3 mln, up 35 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Wilex AG :

* In H1 generated sales revenue and income totalling 2.3 million euros ($2.53 million), up 35 pct on previous year (1.7 million euros)

* Loss for period in first first six months of current financial year was reduced significantly by 57 pct to 1.9 million euros

* Total assets as of 31 May 2015 amounted to 17.1 million euros, up from figure of 15.0 million euros shown as of 30 November 2014 reporting date

* There is no change to guidance for Wilex Group for current financial year issued at end of March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9096 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

