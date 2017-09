July 14 (Reuters) - Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank :

* H1 gross profit increased year-on-year by 7.4 pct to 104.2 million Swiss francs ($110 million)

* H1 operating income increased by 3.7 pct to 184.5 million Swiss francs

* Half-year profit rose by 5 pct and amounted to 51.7 million Swiss francs

* For 2015 expects a result that will be on last year's level Source text - bit.ly/1GizkMc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9503 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)