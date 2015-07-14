BRIEF-Cybercom swings to a Q2 loss

July 14 (Reuters) - Cybercom

* Q2 sales amounted to SEK 329.2 million (312.3)

* Q2 ebit was SEK -2.9 million (14.0)

* Says not satisfied with profitability performance we have achieved so far this year

* Says in southern Sweden, our transition is taking longer than previously anticipated, which has led to a negative impact on the profitability

* Says Ericsson’s announced cutbacks did not affect us substantially in the quarter and we see good opportunities to continue to assist them with effective agile development teams in both Sweden and Poland

* Says had weak development in southern Sweden and Finland.

* Says there has been sharper slowdown in the Finnish operations and a slower recovery in the industrial segment than we previously expected. This has unfortunately affected approximately 30 of our employees, who had to leave us in June.

* Says the market is otherwise good, but purchasing behaviour is increasingly complex which demands several business models