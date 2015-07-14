BRIEF-Siauliu Bankas gets all permissions to buy Bankas Finasta, FMI Finasta

July 14 (Reuters) - Siauliu Bankas AB :

* Says received last regulatory approval needed for planned acquisition of 100 pct of shares and voting rights of both AB Bankas Finasta and financial brokerage firm AB FMI Finasta

* The Bank of Lithuania on 13 July adopted the decision not to object to the acquisition by Siauliu Bankas of 100 pct of the shares and voting rights of AB FMI Finasta

* The European Central Bank on 10 July adopted the decision not to object to the acquisition by Siauliu Bankas of AB Bankas Finasta