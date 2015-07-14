FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Siauliu Bankas gets all permissions to buy Bankas Finasta, FMI Finasta
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Siauliu Bankas gets all permissions to buy Bankas Finasta, FMI Finasta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Siauliu Bankas AB :

* Says received last regulatory approval needed for planned acquisition of 100 pct of shares and voting rights of both AB Bankas Finasta and financial brokerage firm AB FMI Finasta

* The Bank of Lithuania on 13 July adopted the decision not to object to the acquisition by Siauliu Bankas of 100 pct of the shares and voting rights of AB FMI Finasta

* The European Central Bank on 10 July adopted the decision not to object to the acquisition by Siauliu Bankas of AB Bankas Finasta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.