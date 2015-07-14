FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AstraZeneca says U.S. FDA approves lung cancer drug
#Healthcare
July 14, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AstraZeneca says U.S. FDA approves lung cancer drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc

* Iressa approved by U.S. FDA

* U.S. food and drug administration has approved iressa (gefitinib) tablets, 250mg once daily, for first-line treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer

* Astrazeneca has partnered with qiagen to provide therascreen  egfr companion diagnostic test for iressa in us

* FDA approval of Iressa is based on data from phase iv ifum 1 (iressa follow-up measure) study, assessing Iressa as a first-line treatment

* Also studying Iressa in combination with other investigational medicines, including company’s anti-pd-l1 monoclonal antibody Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

