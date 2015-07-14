FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Megafon signs EUR 150 mln credit agreement
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 14, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Megafon signs EUR 150 mln credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Megafon :

* Signs 150 million euro ($165.09 million) Finnvera-covered credit agreement with UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG, under which the latter will act as the Mandated Lead Arranger, Original Lender and Agent

* Credit will be used to finance the purchase of fixed and wireless telecommunication equipment, software and related services from Nokia Solutions and Networks Oy (NSN)

* The credit will be available for 18 months and the amount drawn shall be amortized over a term of 8.5 years Source text: bit.ly/1dXR3C0

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9086 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
