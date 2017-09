July 14 (Reuters) - CROSS Industries AG :

* Invited holders of bonds in the amount of up to 60 million euros ($66.19 million) to submit offers for the repurchase of bonds

* Repurchase offers in nominal amount of approx. 59 million euros accepted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)