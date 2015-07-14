FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Metall Zug H1 net income falls to slightly above CHF 10 mln
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
July 14, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Metall Zug H1 net income falls to slightly above CHF 10 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Metall Zug AG :

* In first half of 2015, Metall Zug Group generated net sales of just under 418 million Swiss francs ($441.9 million) which are unchanged to prior year period and operating income (EBIT) of slightly above 30 million Swiss francs (previous year: 26.7 million Swiss francs)

* H1 net income dropped to slightly above 10 million Swiss francs (previous year: 31.9 million Swiss francs)

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9459 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
