BRIEF-Metall Zug H1 net income falls to slightly above CHF 10 mln

July 14 (Reuters) - Metall Zug AG :

* In first half of 2015, Metall Zug Group generated net sales of just under 418 million Swiss francs ($441.9 million) which are unchanged to prior year period and operating income (EBIT) of slightly above 30 million Swiss francs (previous year: 26.7 million Swiss francs)

* H1 net income dropped to slightly above 10 million Swiss francs (previous year: 31.9 million Swiss francs)

