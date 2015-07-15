BRIEF-Wetherspoon says new living UK wage pledge to hit pub firms

July 15 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon Plc
* For 11 weeks to 12 july 2015 like-for-like sales increased by 2.9% and total sales increased by 6.5%
* Operating margin in 11 weeks to 12 july 2015 was 7.0%, compared with 8.3% in same 11 weeks last year
* Full-Year operating margin is expected to be around 7.4% and, as previously indicated, full-year profit before tax is unlikely to be higher than last year
* Recently announced our intention to sell 20 pubs which no longer fit our requirements
* Recent government announcement regarding “living wage” adds considerable uncertainty to future financial projections in pub industry
* For next financial year currently anticipate a trading performance similar to, or slightly above, current year Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)