BRIEF-Grieg Seafood board says not satisfied with performance
July 15, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Grieg Seafood board says not satisfied with performance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Grieg Seafood Asa 
    * Grieg seafood asa says board is not satisfied with
company's performance trend and will revert to this in
connection with presentation of q2 on 19 August with further
information regarding implemented action and necessary measures
ahead to
reverse this trend
    * Says has extended its bank credit facility by mnok 500
from mnok 1,410 to mnok 1,910. This has been done in order to
refinance a bond loan of MNOK 400 which matures in December this
year. The covenant requirements are unchanged, and the
preliminary figures for Q2 are within the required limits.
    * Danske Bank has withdrawn from the loan syndicate, and DNB
has joined it. The syndicate is thus made up of Nordea and DNB
    * The preliminary accounts for Q2 2015 show EBIT per
region, as follows:
    * Q2 2015     EBIT  Harvested vol.  EBIT/kg
           (MNOK)          (Tons)         
 Rogaland    21,8           6 956     3,14
 Finnmark    -4,7           1 290    -3,65
 BC           5,1           5 756     0,88
 Shetland   -44,3           3 556   -12,47

Source text for Eikon: 
Further company coverage: 

 (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

