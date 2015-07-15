BRIEF-Grieg Seafood board says not satisfied with performance

July 15 (Reuters) - Grieg Seafood Asa * Grieg seafood asa says board is not satisfied with company's performance trend and will revert to this in connection with presentation of q2 on 19 August with further information regarding implemented action and necessary measures ahead to reverse this trend * Says has extended its bank credit facility by mnok 500 from mnok 1,410 to mnok 1,910. This has been done in order to refinance a bond loan of MNOK 400 which matures in December this year. The covenant requirements are unchanged, and the preliminary figures for Q2 are within the required limits. * Danske Bank has withdrawn from the loan syndicate, and DNB has joined it. The syndicate is thus made up of Nordea and DNB * The preliminary accounts for Q2 2015 show EBIT per region, as follows: * Q2 2015 EBIT Harvested vol. EBIT/kg (MNOK) (Tons) Rogaland 21,8 6 956 3,14 Finnmark -4,7 1 290 -3,65 BC 5,1 5 756 0,88 Shetland -44,3 3 556 -12,47 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)