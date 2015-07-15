FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rolfes Holdings to buy Bragan Chemicals for 213.1 mln rand
#Financials
July 15, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rolfes Holdings to buy Bragan Chemicals for 213.1 mln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Rolfes Holdings Ltd

* Acquisition by Rolfes of Bragan Chemicals, specific issue of shares, changes to board and withdrawal of cautionary

* Bragan Chemicals (“acquisition”) for a total purchase consideration of r213.1 million.

* Intends to finance acquisition through an equal combination of debt and equity funding

* Share placement will result in a material increase in Rolfes’ BEE shareholding which is expected to increase from about 27 pct to about 49.6 pct post share placement

* Share placement Masimong Group will control 52.479 million Rrolfes shares, equivalent to 33.6 pct of Rolfes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

