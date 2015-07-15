FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ad Pepper Media International H1 EBITDA loss shrinks to EUR 196,000
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
July 15, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ad Pepper Media International H1 EBITDA loss shrinks to EUR 196,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Ad Pepper Media International NV :

* Concluded first half of 2015 with sales of 24.380 million euros ($27 million), corresponding to growth of 9.6 percent

* H1 gross profit showed a slight reduction of 3.0 percent and thus amounted to 7.620 million euros (H1 2014: 7.860 million euros)

* EBITDA for first half of year thus totaled -196,000 euros (H1 2014: -2.133 million euros)

* H1 EBT came to -303,000 euros in first half of 2015 (H1 2014: -1.813 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.