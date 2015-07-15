BRIEF-Ad Pepper Media International H1 EBITDA loss shrinks to EUR 196,000

July 15 (Reuters) - Ad Pepper Media International NV :

* Concluded first half of 2015 with sales of 24.380 million euros ($27 million), corresponding to growth of 9.6 percent

* H1 gross profit showed a slight reduction of 3.0 percent and thus amounted to 7.620 million euros (H1 2014: 7.860 million euros)

* EBITDA for first half of year thus totaled -196,000 euros (H1 2014: -2.133 million euros)

* H1 EBT came to -303,000 euros in first half of 2015 (H1 2014: -1.813 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)