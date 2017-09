July 15 (Reuters) - Carrefoursa Carrefour Sabanci :

* Decides 3.754 lira ($1.42) price per share for the remaining Kiler Alisveris shares at mandatory bid

* Carrefoursa signed share purchase agreement for majority stake representing 85 percent of Kiler Alisveris in May

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6467 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)