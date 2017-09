July 15 (Reuters) - Landi Renzo Spa :

* H1 preliminary revenue 98 million euros ($107.41 million) versus 112.4 million euros year ago

* Says achievement of FY 2015 EBITDA and revenue in line with 2014 values may be difficult Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9124 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)