BRIEF-SBM Offshore divests stake in Turritella project
July 15, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SBM Offshore divests stake in Turritella project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - SBM Offshore NV :

* Divests stake in Turritella project

* Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) to buy stake in the joint venture companies incorporated for the purpose of owning and operating FPSO Turritella

* Partners’ cash contribution to Turritella joint venture companies is expected to total about $590 million, with the first milestone payment of $446 million received. Future milestone payments will follow the stages of completion of the project.

* Mitsubishi Corporation (30 pct interest) and NYK Line (15 pct interest) have acquired a 45 pct combined stake in the joint venture companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
