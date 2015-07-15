FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Woolworths says FY sales up 54.9 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 15, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Woolworths says FY sales up 54.9 pct

Reuters Staff

July 15 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd

* JSE: WHL - trading update: 52 weeks to June 28 2015

* Group sales increased by 54.9 pct for 52 weeks of 2015 financial year over comparable 52-week period in 2014

* Excluding impact of David Jones, group sales grew 12 pct

* Woolworths food sales increased by 13.5 pct, with a price movement of 7.7 pct

* Sales in comparable stores grew 6.6 pct

* Retail space, including stores in rest of Africa, grew 10.0 pct (net of closures and excluding franchise conversions).

* Woolworths clothing sales in South Africa increased by 9.6 pct and by 4.0 pct in comparable stores. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
