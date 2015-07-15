FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-moneysupermarket.com posts 18 pct rise in H1 revenues
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
July 15, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-moneysupermarket.com posts 18 pct rise in H1 revenues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc

* Delivered continued growth across all of our businesses with revenue increasing by 18% in first half year.

* As expected, growth in q2 moderated

* Group revenues for half year up 18 percent to 143.9 million stg

* Insurance continued to grow and we are noting a marginal increase in car insurance premiums.

* moneysavingexpert.com continued to deliver a strong performance helped by a more mobile and responsive website.

* Money delivered ongoing growth from a highly competitive credit card market, and some competition in current account market with providers offering attractive switching incentives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.