BRIEF-Marwyn sells 26.5 mln depositary interests in Entertainment One

July 15 (Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd

* Marwyn has completed sale of 26.5 million depositary interests in Entertainment One at gbp 330 pence per share

* Marwyn is now beneficially interested in approximately 52.9 million common shares of eOne, representing approximately 17.9 pct of eOne’s issued common share capital.

* J.P. Morgan Securities Plc acted as sole bookrunner and N M Rothschild & Sons Ltd acted as financial adviser to Marwyn in connection with the Placing. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: