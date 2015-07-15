FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Marwyn sells 26.5 mln depositary interests in Entertainment One
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 15, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Marwyn sells 26.5 mln depositary interests in Entertainment One

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd

* Marwyn has completed sale of 26.5 million depositary interests in Entertainment One at gbp 330 pence per share

* Marwyn is now beneficially interested in approximately 52.9 million common shares of eOne, representing approximately 17.9 pct of eOne’s issued common share capital.

* J.P. Morgan Securities Plc acted as sole bookrunner and N M Rothschild & Sons Ltd acted as financial adviser to Marwyn in connection with the Placing. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.