July 15, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Entertainment One says Marwyn sold about 9 pct stake in co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd

* James Corsellis has agreed to step down from board of company with immediate effect

* Marwyn value investors L.P. Has executed an agreement for disposal of part of its shareholding in company, consisting of about 26.5 million common shares

* Disposal representing approximately 9.0 pct of company’s issued share capital

* Marwyn now holds approximately 52.9 mln common shares in company, representing approximately 17.9 pct of company’s issued share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

