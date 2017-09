July 15 (Reuters) - Wendel SA :

* Stahl launches debt refinancing

* After the completion of refinancing transaction, Stahl intends to pay an exceptional dividend of circa 280 million euros ($308.5 million) to its shareholders

* Wendel should receive about 210 million euros

