BRIEF-Edcon says more than 95 pct of holders of 2019 notes have tendered their notes
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 15, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Edcon says more than 95 pct of holders of 2019 notes have tendered their notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Edcon Ltd

* jse: edc01 - edcon announces that bondholders holding more than 95 pct of its senior notes due 2019 have tendered their notes-edc01

* Eligible holders of more than 95 pct of outstanding principal amount of its 425,000,000 million euro 13.3/8 pct senior notes due 2019 had tendered their notes and submitted their consents and waivers

* Eligible holders delivering consents and waivers prior to early consent deadline will receive an early consent consideration of 50 euro per each 1,000 euro in principal amount of notes

* Edcon group’s annual net cash interest payment obligations will decrease by more than 72 million euro

* Estimates that edcon group’s gross cash-pay indebtedness will decrease by more than 400 million euro, a decrease in cash-pay leverage of approximately 20 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

