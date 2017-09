July 15 (Reuters) - Axfood AB

* Q2 operating profit for period was SEK 431 mln (376)

* Q2 like-for-like sales increased by 3.9 pct

* Says consolidated sales for period April-June totalled SEK 10,478 mln (9,804)

* Average forecast for Q2 sales was SEK 10,291 million, EBIT SEK 415 million, like-for-like sales +2.8 percent in Reuters poll

* Axfood repeats goal for 2015 is to exceed the level of profit achieved in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)