BRIEF-Indluplace Properties reaches settlement with Monash South Africa

July 15 (Reuters) - Arrowhead Properties Ltd

* Parties have now agreed to settle their dispute.

* Indluplace Properties Limited reaches settlement with Monash South Africa NPC in relation to outstanding rental payments

* Settlement has been made without any admission of liability by either party and in full and final settlement of all claims between them, including withdrawal of litigation