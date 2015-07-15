FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Indluplace Properties reaches settlement with Monash South Africa
July 15, 2015 / 12:52 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Indluplace Properties reaches settlement with Monash South Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Arrowhead Properties Ltd

* Arrowhead’s listed subsidiary Indluplace Properties Limited reaches settlement with Monash South Africa

* Parties have now agreed to settle their dispute.

* Indluplace Properties Limited reaches settlement with Monash South Africa NPC in relation to outstanding rental payments

* Settlement has been made without any admission of liability by either party and in full and final settlement of all claims between them, including withdrawal of litigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [AWAJ.J ILUJ.J]

