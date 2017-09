July 16 (Reuters) - Gimv NV :

* Balance sheet total at June 30: 1,185.5 million euros ($1.30 billion)

* Net cash position at June 30: 256.8 million (194.5 million euros after dividend payment at July 1)

* Financial assets/portfolio: 905.9 million euros at June 30 versus 898.1 million euros a year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1I4L9LK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)