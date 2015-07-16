BRIEF-Haldex operating profit slightly below forecasts

July 16 (Reuters) - Haldex Ab

* Says operating income for q2 excluding one-off items amounted to SEK 137 (110) m

* Q2 net sales for q2 totaled sek 1,290 (1,124) m

* Haldex ab q2 adj EBIT was seen at 143 mln sek, net sales 1.36 bln sek in reuters poll

* Says the number of trucks produced during the year is expected to increase in both North America and Europe.

* Says forecasts have been further adjusted down in South America