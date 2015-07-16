FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Haldex operating profit slightly below forecasts
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
July 16, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Haldex operating profit slightly below forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Haldex Ab

* Says operating income for q2 excluding one-off items amounted to SEK 137 (110) m

* Q2 net sales for q2 totaled sek 1,290 (1,124) m

* Haldex ab q2 adj EBIT was seen at 143 mln sek, net sales 1.36 bln sek in reuters poll

* Says the number of trucks produced during the year is expected to increase in both North America and Europe.

* Says forecasts have been further adjusted down in South America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Daniel Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
