FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fonciere Euris and Rallye to sell shopping centre in Poland
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 16, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fonciere Euris and Rallye to sell shopping centre in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Rallye SA :

* Fonciere Euris SA and Rallye announce the signature of an agreement for the sale of the Riviera shopping centre in Gdynia (Poland)

* Transaction will be concluded for a value of asset at closing of 291 million euros ($317.7 million), to be potentially increased to a maximum amount of 300 million euros over three years through earn-outs on performance

* Transaction represents a capitalization rate of stabilized NOI of 5.40 percent

* Mayland, a 100 percent subsidiary of Casino and developer of Riviera, will remain in charge of property management of centre

* Transaction is scheduled to occur on August 31, 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.