BRIEF-Fonciere Euris and Rallye to sell shopping centre in Poland

July 16 (Reuters) - Rallye SA :

* Fonciere Euris SA and Rallye announce the signature of an agreement for the sale of the Riviera shopping centre in Gdynia (Poland)

* Transaction will be concluded for a value of asset at closing of 291 million euros ($317.7 million), to be potentially increased to a maximum amount of 300 million euros over three years through earn-outs on performance

* Transaction represents a capitalization rate of stabilized NOI of 5.40 percent

* Mayland, a 100 percent subsidiary of Casino and developer of Riviera, will remain in charge of property management of centre

* Transaction is scheduled to occur on August 31, 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)