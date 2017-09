July 16 (Reuters) - Qliro Group AB

* Q2 net sales increased by 8 percent to SEK 1,175.4 (1,091.0) million

* Q2 operating result from current operating segments amounted to SEK -3.7 (-0.5) million

* Q2 net result amounted to SEK -10.8 (21.2) million