BRIEF-SOBI Q2 beats forecasts, ups 2015 outlook
July 16, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SOBI Q2 beats forecasts, ups 2015 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum :

* Q2 EBITA was sek 74 mln (86)

* Q2 total revenue was sek 764 mln (663)

* Mean forecast for Q2 EBITA was 45.3 mln sek in reuters poll, sales 711 mln

* Says now expects total revenues for full year to be in range of sek 3,000 to 3,200 mln (previously 2,800 to 3,000)

* Says expects EBITA to be in range of sek 325-400 mln, (previously 300-400 mln)

* Says expects gross margin to be in the range of 59 to 61 pct (previously 58 to 60 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

