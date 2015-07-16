BRIEF-Nanoco forms division to produce deep-red CFQD quantum dot film

July 16 (Reuters) - Nanoco Group Plc

* Announces formation of a new division dedicated to furthering CFQD quantum dot technology in lighting industry

* First production units of deep-red CFQD quantum dot film will be available by September 2015, volume production will start within Q4 2015

* Torsten Schanze will lead division as its general manager

* Introduces deep-red CFQD quantum dot film, a new product designed for use in plant growth applications