BRIEF-JCDecaux announces result of share buyback
#Advertising/Marketing
July 15, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-JCDecaux announces result of share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Jcdecaux :

* Announces results of its share buyback offer

* Announced that it was informed of results of simplified public tender to buy back 12,500,000 of its own shares at a price per share of 40 euros, which ended on July 9

* 194,419,422 shares, accounting for 87 percent of share capital, were tendered to offer

* In line with maximum size announced for offer, JCDecaux is eventually buying back a total of 12,500,000 shares, for a consideration of 500 million euros ($548.25 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9120 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
