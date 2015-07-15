FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PBB share offer priced at bottom of range
#Financials
July 15, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-PBB share offer priced at bottom of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Ag :

* Says IPO offer price set at 10.75 eur per share

* Says total number of placed shares amounting to 107,580,245 including 6,589,289 over-allotted shares

* Says total gross volume of placement approximately 1.156 billion eur (including 71 million eur due to over-allotment)

* Says greenshoe option granted to syndicate banks in respect of over-allotment shares will be exercised in full Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Emma Thomasson)

