BRIEF-PBB share offer priced at bottom of range

July 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Ag :

* Says IPO offer price set at 10.75 eur per share

* Says total number of placed shares amounting to 107,580,245 including 6,589,289 over-allotted shares

* Says total gross volume of placement approximately 1.156 billion eur (including 71 million eur due to over-allotment)

* Says greenshoe option granted to syndicate banks in respect of over-allotment shares will be exercised in full