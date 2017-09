July 16 (Reuters) - Implenia AG :

* Wins contract from SBB to build new Boezberg railway tunnel for around 145 million Swiss francs ($152.10 million)

* Won contract worth approximately 145 million francs with an offer that proved to be most economical