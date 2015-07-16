BRIEF-Partners Group H1 gross client demand of EUR 3.8 bln

July 16 (Reuters) - Partners Group Holding AG :

* Has seen gross client demand of 3.8 billion euros ($4 billion) in first half of 2015, bringing total assets under management (AuM) to 42.1 billion euros as of June 30, 2015 (Dec. 31, 2014: 37.6 billion euros)

* Increases full-year guidance for new client commitments by 1 billion euros

* Increasing its guidance for anticipated bandwidth of gross client commitments for full year 2015 by 1 billion euros, lifting range from 5-7 billion euros to 6-8 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)