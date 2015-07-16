FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marine Harvest Q2 operational EBIT NOK 700 mln
July 16, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Marine Harvest Q2 operational EBIT NOK 700 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa

* Q2 total harvest volume 104 thousand tonnes

* Q2 operational EBIT for group was approximately NOK 700 million in Q2 2015 (NOK 1,220 million in Q2 2014)

* Insurance coverage in relation to the Calbuco volcanic eruption has positively impacted the operational EBIT for Marine Harvest Chile by approximately $5 million in the quarter

* The announced restructuring of Marine Harvest Chile, whereby a provision of $11 million has been made, is not included in operational EBIT

* Reported net interest bearing debt (NIBD) was approximately NOK 7,700 million at the end of the quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

