July 16 (Reuters) - Fonciere Developpement Logements FDL SA :

* H1 rental income 11.7 million euros ($12.8 million) versus 15.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 EPRA recurrent net income 4.2 million euros versus 5.0 million euros a year ago

* EPRA NAV at end of June was 407 million euros

($1 = 0.9161 euros)