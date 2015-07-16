FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sky comments on Ofcom's digital communications review
July 16, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sky comments on Ofcom's digital communications review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Sky Plc :

* Responded to publication by Ofcom of its discussion document as part of strategic review of UK’s digital communications market

* Believe Ofcom should now move quickly to ask competition and markets authority (CMA) to undertake a full competition inquiry

* In a rapidly changing sector, it is vital for UK that national telecoms network delivers a service fit for 21st century Source text (bit.ly/1MbW6Od) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

