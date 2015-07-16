FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polish coal miner KW says beat plan with H1 EBITDA of PLN 240 mln
July 16, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Polish coal miner KW says beat plan with H1 EBITDA of PLN 240 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) -

* Polish coal miner Kompania Weglowa (KW) says booked H1 EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) of 240 mln zlotys ($63.6 million).

* The profit came in 21 mln zlotys above plan, KW said in a statement.

* The state-run miner, under restructuring, sold 14.1 mln tonnes of coal in H1, 6 pct above plan.

* KW said had 4.1 mln tonnes of coal in stock after H1 vs 5.9 mln tonnes at Q1-end.

* The group, hit by lower coal prices, wants to book EBITDA of over 2 bln zlotys in 2017.($1 = 3.7744 zlotys) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)

