#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 16, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BATS welcomes new e-cigarette specifications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco :

* Welcomes new e-cigarette specifications

* Confident in robust practices and procedures that we have in place around product safety and quality standards for our e-cigarette Vype- Donato Del Vecchio, Head of Legal and External Affairs for Next Generation Products at BATS

* “Believe that they have potential to grow this important category by giving appropriate assurances to consumers on product quality and safety” - Donato Del Vecchio

* Support principles of BSI guidelines and are currently auditing supply chain to work towards ensuring full compliance to these voluntary standards - Donato Del Vecchio Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
