#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 17, 2015 / 5:18 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Teliasonera repeats 2015 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Teliasonera :

* Says group outlook for 2015 is unchanged

* Says we expect earnings trend to improve somewhat in second half of year, but we see increased risks related to performance in Eurasia

* Teliasonera says integration of Tele2 Norway is progressing at full steam and synergy execution is running ahead of plan, supporting profitability in quarter.

* Teliasonera says we raise our synergy target from sek 800 million to around sek 1 billion, of which approximately sek 700 million is expected to be achieved this year and full run rate in 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

