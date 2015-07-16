FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Truworths sees FY HEPS up 2-4 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 16, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Truworths sees FY HEPS up 2-4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Truworths International Ltd

* Like-For-Like store retail sales increased 4.2 pct in second half of period

* Sees group diluted HEPS for 52-week period ended June 28 2015 up between 2 pct and 4 pct, to between 580.7 cents and 592.1 cents

* Second half retail sales increased 9.8 pct compared to first half increase of 5.2 pct

* Group retail sales for period increased by 8.2 pct to r11.6 billion

* Excluding retail sales recorded by Earthchild and Naartjie deals, group retail sales for period increased by 7.2 pct to 11.5 billion rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

