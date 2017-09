July 16 (Reuters) - Le Noble Age SA :

* Reports Q2 revenue of 95.9 million euros ($104.58 million) versus 90.1 million euros a year ago

* Confirms full year 2015 operating revenue of 345 million euros

* Expects full year 2015 Ebitdar margin of 27.5 percent of revenue Source text: bit.ly/1K9id4G Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)