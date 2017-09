July 16 (Reuters) - Etam Developpement SCA :

* Reports Q2 revenue of 299.3 million euros, up 10.1%

* Says in H1 2015, disposal of depreciated off-season stocks should have a less favorable impact on operating income compared to first half of 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1LmxvEB

