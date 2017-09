July 16 (Reuters) - Valtech SA :

* H1 revenue 93.5 million euros ($101.9 million) versus 75.1 million euros ($81.81 million) a year ago

* Q2 revenue 49.0 million euros versus 38.3 million euros year ago

* Confirms FY 2015 outlook with a revenue growth over 13 pct and an adjusted EBITDA margin over 7.5 pct