BRIEF-Kungsleden Q2 profits from property management up 6 pct to SEK 202 mln

July 17 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB :

* The expansion ahead of plan and with a good profit

* Q2 rental revenue increased by 1.6 pct to 560 million crowns versus 551 million crowns year ago

* Q2 profits from property management improved by 6 pct and were 202 million Swedish crowns ($23.66 million) versus 191 million crowns year ago

* Says is ready to aim higher, towards achieving longterm goal of a property portfolio worth 30 billion crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.5365 Swedish crowns)