BRIEF-888 to buy Bwin.party for about 898 mln stg
#Casinos & Gaming
July 17, 2015 / 5:23 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-888 to buy Bwin.party for about 898 mln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - 888 Holdings Plc

* For each bwin.party share shareholders will reeceive 39.45 pence in cash and 0.404 new 888 shares

* Cash consideration will be financed through a new us$600 million term loan credit facility.

* Received irrevocable undertakings or letters of intent to vote in favour of scheme representing about 12.7 percent stake in bwin.party

* 888 directors have received financial advice from Investec Bank Plc and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

* Will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of bwin.party

* Offer represents: a value of approximately 104.09 pence per bwin.party share;

* bwin.party shareholders will be able to elect to vary the proportions of cash and new 888 shares they receive

* Identified strategic options, including establishing studios b2b business as a stand-alone business

* Norbert teufelberger, bwin.party’s ceo , will provide consultancy services as and when required by the 888 board

* Currently expected that the scheme will become effective by the end of q4 in 2015 or in the early part of q1 in 2016, Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
