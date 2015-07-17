FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Homeserve says trading in line, sees good growth in 2016
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 17, 2015 / 6:08 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Homeserve says trading in line, sees good growth in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Homeserve Plc

* Trading statement

* Group is trading in line with our expectations and we expect to deliver good growth in 2016.

* Uk business is performing as planned with continued good retention and marketing performance. As anticipated, we had 2.1m customers at end of june 2015.

* In usa, we continue to build prospects pipeline and see good customer growth with a stable retention performance. At end of june 2015 we had 2.1m customers.

* As previously indicated, company expects to pay a special dividend of 30 pence per existing ordinary share on 24 july 2015

* This will be accompanied by a consolidation of company’s ordinary issued share capital replacing every 14 ordinary shares with 13 new ordinary shares, reducing number of ordinary shares in issue by approximately 7 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.