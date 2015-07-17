BRIEF-Wolford FY 2014/15 revenues up at EUR 157.35 mln, proposes special dividend

July 17 (Reuters) - Wolford AG :

* FY revenues rose by roughly 1 pct to 157.35 million euros ($171 million)

* FY EBITDA, adjusted for non-recurring income and expenses, rose from 7.11 million euros to 10.33 million euros and adjusted EBIT improved from -0.97 million euros to 1.56 million euros

* Is targeting an EBIT margin of 10 pct over medium-term

* Will recommend that the annual general meeting approve a special dividend of 0.20 euros per share for the 2014/15 financial year

* Has set a goal to further increase revenues and again record positive operating results in 2015/16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9180 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)