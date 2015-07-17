BRIEF-B&M European says to at least meet FY profit expectations

July 17 (Reuters) - B&M European Value Retail Sa

* Trading update for the first quarter of its current financial year, relating to the 13 week period from 29 March to 27 June 2015

* Total group sales revenue £456.6m vs £367.0m

* Total Group Sales Growth (constant currency) +25.3%

* Total Group Sales Growth (actual rates) +24.4%

* UK like-for-like sales growth +1.1%

* Confident of at least meeting full year market consensus profit expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By James Davey)