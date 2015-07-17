FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-B&M European says to at least meet FY profit expectations
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 17, 2015 / 6:13 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-B&M European says to at least meet FY profit expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - B&M European Value Retail Sa

* Trading update for the first quarter of its current financial year, relating to the 13 week period from 29 March to 27 June 2015

* Total group sales revenue £456.6m vs £367.0m

* Total Group Sales Growth (constant currency) +25.3%

* Total Group Sales Growth (actual rates) +24.4%

* UK like-for-like sales growth +1.1%

* Confident of at least meeting full year market consensus profit expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.