BRIEF-B&M European says to at least meet FY profit expectations

July 17 (Reuters) - B&M European Value Retail Sa
* Trading update for the first quarter of its current financial year, relating to the 13 week period from 29 March to 27 June 2015
* Total group sales revenue £456.6m vs £367.0m
* Total Group Sales Growth (constant currency) +25.3%
* Total Group Sales Growth (actual rates) +24.4%
* UK like-for-like sales growth +1.1%
* Confident of at least meeting full year market consensus profit expectations